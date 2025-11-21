Submarine steams in the sea

China Military Online) 13:48, November 21, 2025

A submarine attached to a naval unit under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command steams in the sea during a maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)

A submarine attached to a naval unit under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command steams in the sea during a maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)

A submarine attached to a naval unit under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command steams in the sea during a maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)