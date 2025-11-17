Home>>
Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship 'Sichuan' conducts first sea trial
(China Military Online) 14:31, November 17, 2025
At about 9 a.m. on November 14, 2025, China's first new-generation amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan (Hull 51), set sail from the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in east China's Shanghai City, heading for the relevant sea areas to carry out its first navigation test mission. (eng.chinamil.com.cn)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ground-to-air missile systems fire in training
- Naval vessels in astern replenishment-at-sea training
- Chinese Navy's increasing strength to enhance protection of national sovereignty: spokesperson
- PLA Air Force marks 76th anniversary with more advanced, intelligent equipment
- China's Fujian aircraft carrier to make regular appearances on high seas: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.