Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship 'Sichuan' conducts first sea trial

China Military Online) 14:31, November 17, 2025

At about 9 a.m. on November 14, 2025, China's first new-generation amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan (Hull 51), set sail from the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in east China's Shanghai City, heading for the relevant sea areas to carry out its first navigation test mission. (eng.chinamil.com.cn)

