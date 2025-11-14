Ground-to-air missile systems fire in training

China Military Online) 08:51, November 14, 2025

Vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army maneuver to the designated area during a live-fire shooting training exercise in the Gobi Desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Haoming)

