Ground-to-air missile systems fire in training
(China Military Online) 08:51, November 14, 2025
Vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army maneuver to the designated area during a live-fire shooting training exercise in the Gobi Desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Haoming)
