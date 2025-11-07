Senior Chinese military official meets with Serbian defense minister

November 07, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gasic here on Thursday.

Zhang said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China and Serbia have embarked on a new journey toward building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, and that military relations between the two countries have been developing at a high level.

Zhang said that China is willing to work with Serbia to enhance military cooperation that is more dynamic, broader in scope and of higher quality.

Lauding China's development achievements, Bratislav Gasic said Serbia firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to work with China to step up strategic communication, consolidate the achievements of cooperation, and elevate relations between the two countries and the two militaries to a new level.

