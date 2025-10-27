Home>>
Howitzer fires at mock targets
(China Military Online) 10:37, October 27, 2025
Soldiers assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command fire a PCL-161 122mm truck-mounted howitzer at the mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on October 15, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Jincai)
