Howitzer fires at mock targets

China Military Online) 10:37, October 27, 2025

Soldiers assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command fire a PCL-161 122mm truck-mounted howitzer at the mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on October 15, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Jincai)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)