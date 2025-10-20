Home>>
Pilot climbs into cockpit of J-10 fighter jet
(China Military Online) 16:35, October 20, 2025
A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sits in the cockpit of a J-10 fighter jet before taking off for a flight training exercise on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command climbs into the cockpit of a J-10 fighter jet during a flight training exercise on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA Navy ship formation 83 begins 4-day visit in Thailand; 'beneficial for mutual learning': expert
- Chinese PLA Navy ships arrive in Thailand for goodwill visit
- Military convoy maneuvers to training field
- Diverse military helicopters, drones ready for China Helicopter Exposition
- Frigates sail in formation
- Submarine conducts combat training
- Chinese naval hospital ship provides medical services in Tonga
- China sends new navy fleet on escort mission in Gulf of Aden, waters near Somalia
- MBTs maneuver towards designated battlefield
- Chinese PLA Navy ships arrive in Cambodia for goodwill visit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.