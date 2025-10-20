Pilot climbs into cockpit of J-10 fighter jet

China Military Online) 16:35, October 20, 2025

A J-10C fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sits in the cockpit of a J-10 fighter jet before taking off for a flight training exercise on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command climbs into the cockpit of a J-10 fighter jet during a flight training exercise on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

