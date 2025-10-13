China sends new navy fleet on escort mission in Gulf of Aden, waters near Somalia
Special forces members stand in formation at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 11, 2025. A new fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy set sail from a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Saturday to take over an escort mission from the previous fleet in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia. This 48th navy fleet comprises a missile destroyer, a missile frigate and a supply vessel -- with two helicopters and dozens of special forces members on board. (Photo by Liu Zaiyao/Xinhua)
QINGDAO, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- A new fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy set sail from a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Saturday to take over an escort mission from the previous fleet in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia.
This 48th navy fleet comprises a missile destroyer, a missile frigate and a supply vessel -- with two helicopters and dozens of special forces members on board.
In preparation for the mission, the fleet conducted training focused primarily on the use of weapons, the tasks involved in providing a convoy escort, and measures necessary for replenishment during the mission.
China in December 2008 began dispatching naval ships to carry out vessel protection operations in both the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia.
Officers and soldiers wave goodbye at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 11, 2025. A new fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy set sail from a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Saturday to take over an escort mission from the previous fleet in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia. This 48th navy fleet comprises a missile destroyer, a missile frigate and a supply vessel -- with two helicopters and dozens of special forces members on board. (Photo by Liu Zaiyao/Xinhua)
Guided-missile destroyer Tangshan sets sail at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 11, 2025. A new fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy set sail from a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Saturday to take over an escort mission from the previous fleet in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia. This 48th navy fleet comprises a missile destroyer, a missile frigate and a supply vessel -- with two helicopters and dozens of special forces members on board. (Photo by Liu Zaiyao/Xinhua)
A farewell ceremony is held for a Chinese navy fleet at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 11, 2025. A new fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy set sail from a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Saturday to take over an escort mission from the previous fleet in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia. This 48th navy fleet comprises a missile destroyer, a missile frigate and a supply vessel -- with two helicopters and dozens of special forces members on board. (Photo by Liu Zaiyao/Xinhua)
Officers and soldiers wave goodbye to comprehensive supply ship Taihu at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 11, 2025. A new fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy set sail from a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Saturday to take over an escort mission from the previous fleet in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia. This 48th navy fleet comprises a missile destroyer, a missile frigate and a supply vessel -- with two helicopters and dozens of special forces members on board. (Photo by Liu Zaiyao/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese PLA Navy ships arrive in Cambodia for goodwill visit
- China to send new navy fleet for escort missions in Gulf of Aden
- Chinese Navy hospital ship completes medical service to Fiji, heads for Tonga
- PLA Navy ships depart HKSAR after open ship events
- Feature: Standing on deck, feeling proud: Hong Kong residents tour PLA ships
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.