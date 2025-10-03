Feature: Standing on deck, feeling proud: Hong Kong residents tour PLA ships

Xinhua) 12:09, October 03, 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- On Wednesday morning, as the sun rose over the pier of the Stonecutters Island Naval Base in Hong Kong, Chinese navy ships Qi Jiguang and Yimengshan were lined up and ready for inspection.

Qi Jiguang and Yimengshan arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday morning. The two ships are hosting a series of naval-themed open ship activities.

All 11,000 tickets for the activities were snapped up quickly. Many Hong Kong residents arrived early at the Stonecutters Island Naval Base to visit the two ships. Despite the hot weather, people's enthusiasm remained strong.

"Please watch your step. This is the queue for photos. If you need any assistance, feel free to ask," said one of the guiding officers, whose uniform was soaked with sweat. He repeated instructions patiently throughout the day.

At 10 a.m., the media area on the deck of the Qi Jiguang was bustling. Four naval cadets spoke to the press, sharing their experiences.

When asked how naval cadets differ from regular university students, Luo Jinneng, one of the cadets, replied with a smile, "Our youth carries the vibrant navy blue and the weight of responsibility."

Ms. Huang, who was visiting a naval ship for the first time with her child, appreciated the presence of onboard guides. "As lay people, we don't know much about naval equipment or ship structures, so the explanations helped a lot."

Mabel Chui, a young local resident, toured the ships with her friends. She said that she felt honored to visit the vessels. "It's a valuable opportunity to see the country's modern military equipment and strong defense capabilities up close."

Despite the sweltering heat, crowds continued to arrive. Aboard this "floating classroom," Hong Kong residents felt a growing sense of connection with the motherland.

"I brought my child today to take part in the National Day celebrations and visit the country's ships. It's very meaningful," Ms. Sze said, adding that the country's growing strength gave her a real sense of security.

Hong Kong resident Chan Siu-hang, a military enthusiast, was impressed by the weapon systems on the Yimengshan. "Our country's military capabilities are getting stronger and are now among the best in the world. I feel truly proud."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)