Home>>
Type 056A corvette Xinji in maritime training
(China Military Online) 10:29, September 26, 2025
Type 056A corvette Xinji (Hull 606) attached to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise on September 8, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.