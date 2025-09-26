Type 056A corvette Xinji in maritime training

China Military Online) 10:29, September 26, 2025

Type 056A corvette Xinji (Hull 606) attached to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise on September 8, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)

