PLA Air Force aviation open-day event, Changchun Air Show conclude in China
Aircraft of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The events concluded here on Tuesday. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)
A J-20 fighter jet is pictured during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The events concluded here on Tuesday. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)
A KJ-500 early warning aircraft and J-20 fighter jets are pictured during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The events concluded here on Tuesday. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)
Aircraft of the Tianzhiyi Aerobatic Team perform during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The events concluded here on Tuesday. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)
A child views exhibits during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 22, 2025. The events concluded here on Tuesday. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)
H-6 bomber jets are pictured during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The events concluded here on Tuesday. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)
A YY-20A tanker aircraft is pictured during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The events concluded here on Tuesday. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)
J-20 fighter jets are pictured during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The events concluded here on Tuesday. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)
Aircraft of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The events concluded here on Tuesday. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)
A YY-20A tanker aircraft and two J-16 fighter jets are pictured during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The events concluded here on Tuesday. (Photo by Tan Sicheng/Xinhua)
