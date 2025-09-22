Naval vessels conduct alongside replenishment at sea

China Military Online) 14:13, September 22, 2025

The guided-missile frigate Chenzhou (Hull 552) attached to a flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy practices alongside replenishment-at-sea with the comprehensive supply ship Honghu (Hull 906) during a maritime training exercise in late August, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Hanqiang and Wang Chunguang)

