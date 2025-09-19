Home>>
Multi-type artilleries spit fire at targets
(China Military Online) 11:10, September 19, 2025
A PCL-181 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command opens fire during a live-fire assessment in late August, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Jiliang and Liu Fasen)
Two PCL-181 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzers attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command open fire simultaneously during a live-fire assessment in late August, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Jiliang and Liu Fasen)
