Jets draw heart in sky over Changchun

(People's Daily App) 14:46, September 17, 2025

Two jets from the Red Falcon aerobatic team trace a heart-shaped smoke trail during a rehearsal for the Changchun Air Show in Jilin Province on Tuesday. The performance is part of preparations for the September 19-23 air show and upcoming open-day events of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force.

