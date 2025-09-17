Home>>
Jets draw heart in sky over Changchun
(People's Daily App) 14:46, September 17, 2025
Two jets from the Red Falcon aerobatic team trace a heart-shaped smoke trail during a rehearsal for the Changchun Air Show in Jilin Province on Tuesday. The performance is part of preparations for the September 19-23 air show and upcoming open-day events of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force.
(Compiled by Wang Ru)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
