PLA naval vessels conduct training in South China Sea

China Military Online) 09:58, September 12, 2025

The amphibious dock landing ships Jinggangshan (Hull 999) and the amphibious assault ship Hainan (Hull 31) attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sail in formation during a maritime training exercise in the South China Sea in early September, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)

