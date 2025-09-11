YY-20 tanker aircraft refuels J-16 fighter jets

China Military Online) 09:21, September 11, 2025

YY-20 tanker aircraft attached to the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command refuels two J-16 fighter jets during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiong Wei)

