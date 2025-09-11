Home>>
YY-20 tanker aircraft refuels J-16 fighter jets
(China Military Online) 09:21, September 11, 2025
YY-20 tanker aircraft attached to the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command refuels two J-16 fighter jets during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiong Wei)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.