Amphibious armored vehicles maneuver in formation

China Military Online) 13:58, September 05, 2025

Amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army maneuver towards the designated sea area during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

