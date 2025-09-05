Home>>
Amphibious armored vehicles maneuver in formation
(China Military Online) 13:58, September 05, 2025
Amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army maneuver towards the designated sea area during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
