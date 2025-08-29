Soldiers shoot with flamethrower

China Military Online) 09:31, August 29, 2025

A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army ignites controlled fire with a flamethrower against a fire-proof wall during a live-fire training exercise on August 15, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Yixin)

