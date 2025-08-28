Amphibious dock landing ships sail in formation

China Military Online) 16:10, August 28, 2025

The amphibious dock landing ships Changbaishan (Hull 989) and Jinggangshan (Hull 999) attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sail in formation during a maritime training exercise in the South China Sea in Mid-August, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)

