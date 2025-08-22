Home>>
Helicopters engage in search and rescue training
(China Military Online) 10:58, August 22, 2025
Soldiers assigned to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command conduct search and rescue training with Mi-171 transport helicopters in early July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tao Jianxin)
