Helicopters engage in search and rescue training

China Military Online) 10:58, August 22, 2025

Soldiers assigned to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command conduct search and rescue training with Mi-171 transport helicopters in early July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tao Jianxin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)