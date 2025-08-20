KJ-500H airborne early warning aircraft flies to designated area

China Military Online) 10:43, August 20, 2025

KJ-500H airborne early warning aircraft attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise on August 4, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Yongfei)

