Home>>
KJ-500H airborne early warning aircraft flies to designated area
(China Military Online) 10:43, August 20, 2025
KJ-500H airborne early warning aircraft attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise on August 4, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Yongfei)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.