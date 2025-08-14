Guided-missile destroyer Tangshan in maritime training

China Military Online) 09:21, August 14, 2025

The guided-missile destroyer Tangshan (Hull 122) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise held recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yubin)

