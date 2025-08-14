Home>>
Guided-missile destroyer Tangshan in maritime training
(China Military Online) 09:21, August 14, 2025
The guided-missile destroyer Tangshan (Hull 122) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise held recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yubin)
The guided-missile destroyer Tangshan (Hull 122) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise held recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yubin)
The guided-missile destroyer Tangshan (Hull 122) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command sails on the sea during a maritime training exercise held recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yubin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA expels U.S. destroyer from China's territorial waters near Huangyan Dao
- Self-propelled mortar howitzer opens fire in training
- J-10 multi-role fighter jet takes off for training
- Power of unity: Soldiers conquer 4-meter-high wall
- Landing craft air cushion steers into well deck
- Naval vessels in replenishment-at-sea training
- Forging Ahead - Episode 5: Commitment to Succeed
- J-16 multi-role fighter jets fly in formation
- PLA conducts routine patrols in South China Sea
- Forging Ahead - Episode 4: Exploring New Domains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.