Landing craft air cushion steers into well deck
(China Military Online) 13:59, August 08, 2025
Landing craft air cushions (LCACs) attached to a landing ship group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command steam in line formation to the beachhead at lightning speed during a maritime training exercise in summer day. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Xueyan)
