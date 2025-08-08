Landing craft air cushion steers into well deck

China Military Online) 13:59, August 08, 2025

Landing craft air cushions (LCACs) attached to a landing ship group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command steam in line formation to the beachhead at lightning speed during a maritime training exercise in summer day. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Xueyan)

