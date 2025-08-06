Naval vessels in replenishment-at-sea training

China Military Online) 13:37, August 06, 2025

The guided-missile frigate Dali (Hull 553) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command practices replenishment-at-sea with the comprehensive supply ship Honghu (Hull 906) during a maritime emergency supply training exercise in late July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lyu Ge)

