Naval aircraft engage in round-the-clock training

China Military Online) 13:47, August 04, 2025

A maintenance technician assigned to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy inspects the turboprop engine of an aircraft during a round-the-clock flight training exercise held recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)

