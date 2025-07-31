Fighter jet returns at dawn

China Military Online) 16:57, July 31, 2025

J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a nighttime flight training exercise in early July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zheng Hanyi)

