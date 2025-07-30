CCTV to air PLA-themed series from Aug 1

People's Daily Online) 13:39, July 30, 2025

A five-episode TV series, Forging ahead, is scheduled to start broadcasting on China Central Television, the State broadcaster, on Friday, Aug 1, 2025, which marks the 98th birthday of the People's Liberation Army. Produced by the Political Work Department under the Central Military Commission, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, and China Media Group, the series features stories and spirit of PLA members in their efforts to fulfill the tasks given by the Party and the people. Today, a trailer has been published. Check the exciting scenes and save your time for Forging ahead.

