J-10 fighter jet takes off for day-and-night flight training
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to take off during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command maneuver in the sky during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
