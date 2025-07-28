J-10 fighter jet takes off for day-and-night flight training

China Military Online) 14:29, July 28, 2025

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to take off during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command maneuver in the sky during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)