Amphibious armored vehicles maneuver in formation

China Military Online) 15:42, July 22, 2025

Amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to a brigade with the Chinese PLA Army maneuver towards the designated area during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on July 6, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

