Home>>
Naval service group conducts training assessment
(China Military Online) 16:59, July 14, 2025
Water tanker Nanshui 977 attached to a naval service group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command steams at sea during a training assessment in early July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
A vessel attached to a naval service group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command ploughs the waves during a training assessment in early July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China defends approach by military aircraft after Japan complaint
- Chinese Embassy in Rwanda celebrates PLA's 98th founding anniversary
- Army driver performs "figure-eight" maneuver
- J-16 fighter jets take off in formation
- China willing to share military equipment achievements with friendly countries: defense ministry
- Int'l sniper competition to be held in NW China's Xinjiang
- Surface-to-air missile systems participate in comprehensive training
- Naval fleet led by aircraft carrier Shandong concludes Hong Kong visit
- Naval fleet led by Shandong aircraft carrier visit wins praise in Hong Kong
- Aircraft carrier Shandong opens for public visits in Hong Kong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.