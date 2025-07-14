Naval service group conducts training assessment

China Military Online) 16:59, July 14, 2025

Water tanker Nanshui 977 attached to a naval service group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command steams at sea during a training assessment in early July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

A vessel attached to a naval service group under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command ploughs the waves during a training assessment in early July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

