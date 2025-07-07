Naval fleet led by aircraft carrier Shandong concludes Hong Kong visit

Xinhua) 14:15, July 07, 2025

HONG KONG, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong, departed south China's Hong Kong on Monday morning, wrapping up a five-day visit.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government organized a farewell ceremony at the Stonecutters Island Naval Base.

Early that morning, locals and student representatives gathered at the dock of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison's naval base in Stonecutters Island, where the Zhanjiang missile destroyer and the Yuncheng missile frigate were prepared for departure. In the vibrant waters of Victoria Harbor, the aircraft carrier Shandong and the Yan'an missile destroyer displayed signal flags stating "Thanks for your support" and "Serving the people."

Around 10 a.m., the farewell ceremony began, during which the fleet's commander expressed sincere gratitude to the HKSAR government and the public for their warm welcome. Guests of honor took part in a memorable photo session, capturing the moment.

After the ceremony, the Zhanjiang and Yuncheng sounded their naval whistles, and the crew lined the sides to wave goodbye to the crowd on the dock. The two vessels then departed to join the Shandong and Yan'an in a designated sea area, escorted by HKSAR helicopters and vessels.

Throughout their visit, the naval fleet engaged in a variety of activities, including a deck reception, ship tours, training demonstrations, national defense lectures, and cultural exchanges. These events ignited enthusiasm and patriotism among Hong Kong residents.

Young students proudly unfurled a large national flag on the deck of Shandong, while the elderly moved to tears stood aboard the ships. Residents joined the officers in singing songs, and the dock's message wall was filled with blessings for the nation and expressions of gratitude for the PLA.

Statistics indicate that over 30,000 people visited the naval vessels during the fleet's stay, creating cherished memories for both the naval personnel and their Hong Kong compatriots.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)