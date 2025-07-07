Naval fleet led by Shandong aircraft carrier visit wins praise in Hong Kong

People visit the Yuncheng missile frigate in Hong Kong, south China, July 5, 2025. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday morning, kicking off a five-day visit. The aircraft carrier and the Yan'an missile destroyer were anchored near the west end of the Victoria Harbor, while the Zhanjiang missile destroyer and the Yuncheng missile frigate docked at the PLA Hong Kong Garrison's naval base in Stonecutters Island. This is the Shandong's first visit to Hong Kong. From Friday to Sunday, the Shandong, the Zhanjiang and the Yuncheng will host open tours, lectures, drill demonstrations and other exchange activities. (Photo by Huang Qiantian/Xinhua)

HONG KONG, July 5 (Xinhua) -- A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy led by the aircraft carrier Shandong made its first visit to Hong Kong, a move widely seen as not only a demonstration of military strength but also a step toward deepening ties between Hong Kong and the mainland.

The naval fleet, comprising the aircraft carrier Shandong, the Yan'an missile destroyer, the Zhanjiang missile destroyer, and the Yuncheng missile frigate, arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday to begin a five-day visit.

On the day the naval fleet arrived, hundreds -- if not thousands -- of Hong Kong residents gathered along the shore to watch. Local media rushed to cover the story.

Chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee said that both the steadfast presence of the PLA garrison in Hong Kong and the cordial visit by the modernized naval fleet have made the "Pearl of the Orient" shine brighter, reflecting the country's ability and determination in safeguarding peace, while allowing Hong Kong, under "one country, two systems," to continue to play its part in the nation's development.

Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government Chan Kwok-ki attended the deck reception on the Shandong aircraft carrier. He believed the visit by the naval fleet allowed the wider public in Hong Kong to witness the strength of the country's military and would help enhance students' sense of national identity and pride.

Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government Cheuk Wing-hing shared on social media that he toured the ski-jump flight deck, arresting cables, carrier-based fighter jets, and helicopters aboard the Shandong.

"The rapid progress of our country's national defense is truly remarkable," Cheuk said. "I am deeply moved and feel proud of our nation."

The Shandong aircraft carrier was open to the public for visits. Starry Lee, a member of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said that this allowed people to experience firsthand the remarkable achievements of the country's naval modernization, and held significant meaning in fostering a stronger sense of patriotism in Hong Kong society.

Friday was the first open day of the fleet's visit to Hong Kong, with a focus on student visitors. More than 10,000 visits were made aboard the Shandong, Zhanjiang, and Yuncheng ships.

"My ancestral home is Shandong. When I first stepped onto the deck, I couldn't help but cry. Our country has truly become strong!" a lecturer at Hong Kong Metropolitan University surnamed Wong said.

Some secondary school students from Macao were organized by their schools to travel to Hong Kong for the visit. They happily toured the ships while taking photos with their smartphones to share with classmates who missed the visit. They said that boarding the warships was more than just a visit; it allowed them to witness the long history of China and the country's remarkable progress.

Seeing the modern carrier-based fighter jets and the spirited, high-morale crew aboard the vessels left a deep impression on Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government.

Chan said that the visit by the naval fleet fully reflected the country's deep affection for Hong Kong. "A strong nation must have a strong military, and our country's navy will only grow stronger," he remarked.

"Stepping aboard the domestically built aircraft carrier Shandong and standing on the deck of this steel giant filled me with excitement," Jeffrey Lam, a member of the Executive Council of the HKSAR, said.

Just as the Shandong sailed forward with strength and determination, Hong Kong, with the support of the country, will surely overcome all challenges and continue to enjoy prosperity and stability, Lam added.

