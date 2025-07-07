Aircraft carrier Shandong opens for public visits in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:17, July 07, 2025

A visitor poses for photos on the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 5, 2025. Hong Kong celebrated the 28th anniversary of its return to the motherland with a significant visit from a fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, led by China's first homegrown aircraft carrier Shandong.

Since November 2024, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy has made three visits to Hong Kong, deploying a range of vessels, including aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, and missile destroyers.

The aircraft carrier Shandong opened for public visits during this trip. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

A visitor poses for a photo while visiting the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 5, 2025.





Visitors pose for a photo on the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 5, 2025.





People visit the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 5, 2025.





People leave the deck of the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 5, 2025.





Soldiers perform for visitors on the deck of the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 5, 2025.





A visitor poses for photos on the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 5, 2025.





