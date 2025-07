We Are China

Army driver performs "figure-eight" maneuver

China Military Online) 13:47, July 11, 2025

Army driver assigned to the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army performs "figure-eight" maneuver during a driving assessment on July 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Baochuan)

