Chinese Embassy in Rwanda celebrates PLA's 98th founding anniversary

KIGALI, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Rwanda held a reception on Friday to celebrate the 98th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The event was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Gao Wenqi, Defense Attache Li Dayi, representatives from both China and Rwanda, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and defense attaches accredited to Rwanda.

In his address, Li emphasized China's unwavering commitment to peace, international cooperation and the vision of building a shared future for mankind.

"Peace is in the genes of the PLA," Li said. "The purpose of developing national defense capabilities does not lie in seeking hegemony or expansion, but in defending national independence, people's well-being and world peace."

Marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Li called for global unity in preserving peace and opposing hegemonism and power politics.

"This great victory symbolizes the triumph of justice over evil, brightness over darkness, and progressives over reactionaries," Li noted. He stressed the importance of learning from history and upholding a UN-centered international system based on international law.

Alex Kagame, chief of staff of the Rwanda Reserve Force, conveyed warm congratulations to the PLA on its 98th anniversary, commending its legacy of courage, resilience and dedication to national sovereignty.

Founded on Aug. 1, 1927, the PLA has served as China's principal military force, safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and contributing to international peace.

Since 1990, China has taken part in 25 United Nations peacekeeping operations and deployed over 50,000 personnel, the largest among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

