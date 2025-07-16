China’s robot wolves join PLA exercise, official media reveals

An undated confrontational exercise organized by the 76th Group Army of the Chinese People's Liberation Army features robot wolves. Photo: Screenshot from China Central Television

China's robot wolves have recently been deployed in a human-drone collaborative exercise, official media reported. This marks the quadrupedal robot's first appearance in a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) drill shown to the public.

On the training ground, two motorized infantry companies from a brigade of the PLA's 76th Group Army conducted a confrontational drill featuring human-drone collaborative assault operations, the military channel of China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.

Building on the traditional infantry offensive tactics, the exercise integrated unmanned systems such as drones and robot wolves to carry out combat operations, including preliminary reconnaissance verification, precision strikes on key targets and covering charges during breakthroughs.

The CCTV report footage shows that the exercise took place in a hilly grassland area. Human soldiers armed with QBZ-191 assault rifles, QBU-191 marksman rifles and man-portable rocket launchers advanced alongside robot wolves also equipped with QBZ-191 assault rifles or reconnaissance payloads. Meanwhile, aerial drone operators, wearing ghillie suits, hidden in the grass, deployed first person view (FPV) drones to carry out reconnaissance and suicide attack missions.

"This exercise marks the first time I have commanded and operated the robot wolf," said Hu Te, a member of the brigade, according to the report.

"Our primary-level companies aim to use the newly commissioned unmanned equipment well, and integrate them with humans," Hu said.

The robot wolf was first unveiled to the public at Airshow China 2024 held in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province.

Weighing about 70 kilograms, the robot wolf is a utility quadrupedal robot platform with variants for attack, reconnaissance, transport and support missions. The robot wolf has high mobility and adaptivity in complex terrains. It can operate alongside human soldiers, overcome high obstacles and climb ladders, the Global Times learned from its developer, the state-owned China South Industries Group Corporation.

Multiple robot wolves can operate in coordinated formations, establishing networks among human operators, vehicles and robot wolves. This will boost combat capabilities of special operations forces and infantry units operating in complex environments such as urban areas, high-altitude plateaus and mountainous regions, according to the developer.

Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times that the addition of ground robots to combat could be even more effective and impactful than the deployment of aerial drones.

Ukrainian forcesrecently claimed to have for the first time captured Russian troops without the use of infantry, relying solely on drones and ground-based robotic systems, according to media reports.

Fu said that when soldiers encounter robots, as opposed to human enemies, they may experience severe psychological stress. Even if you manage to destroy some units, more could keep advancing relentlessly, posing persistent threats, and possibly leading to thoughts of surrender.

With more ground robots being deployed, great changes could happen on the battlefield. These technologies could redefine battlefield dynamics, alter the nature of conflict and revolutionize tactical approaches, Fu added.

