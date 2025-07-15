LCAC storms the shore

China Military Online) 15:13, July 15, 2025

A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) attached to a landing ship group with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command steams to the beach-head at lightning speed during a maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Xueyan)

