Chinese, Serbian armies to hold joint training in north China

Xinhua) 09:14, July 15, 2025

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Serbian armies will carry out joint training in north China's Hebei Province in mid and late July, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Monday.

The training, code-named Peace Guardian-2025, will be the first joint training between the Chinese and Serbian militaries, said Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense.

It is expected to help strengthen the combat capabilities of participating troops and deepen cooperation between the two militaries, Jiang added.

