Home>>
J-10 multi-role fighter jets take off for training
(China Military Online) 15:31, July 17, 2025
A J-10 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise in early July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise in early July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise in early July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s robot wolves join PLA exercise, official media reveals
- LCAC storms the shore
- Chinese, Serbian armies to hold joint training in north China
- Naval service group conducts training assessment
- China defends approach by military aircraft after Japan complaint
- Chinese Embassy in Rwanda celebrates PLA's 98th founding anniversary
- Army driver performs "figure-eight" maneuver
- J-16 fighter jets take off in formation
- China willing to share military equipment achievements with friendly countries: defense ministry
- Int'l sniper competition to be held in NW China's Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.