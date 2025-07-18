Multiple launch rocket system fires in training

China Military Online) 16:09, July 18, 2025

Soldiers assigned to an artillery detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army set up antenna system during a live-fire shooting training exercise in late June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Naiyou and He Fei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)