Multiple launch rocket system fires in training
(China Military Online) 16:09, July 18, 2025
Soldiers assigned to an artillery detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army set up antenna system during a live-fire shooting training exercise in late June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Naiyou and He Fei)
