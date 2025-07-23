Home>>
Warships conduct replenishment-at-sea training
(China Military Online) 14:56, July 23, 2025
Frigate Anyang (Hull 599) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command approaches the comprehensive supply ship Chaohu (Hull 890) for alongside replenishment at sea during a live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jinbiao and Shen Yang)
Warships attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct alongside replenishment at sea during a live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jinbiao and Shen Yang)
