Assault boats sail rapidly in driving training
(China Military Online) 16:46, July 25, 2025
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army maneuver assault boats during a driving training exercise on June 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo Lin Weihong)
