Pilot completes nighttime flight training
Pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command returns to the parking apron after completing a nighttime flight training exercise in mid-June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo Jin Hangyu)
A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command guides a J-10 fighter jet to taxi out of the parking apron during a nighttime flight training exercise in mid-June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo Jin Hangyu)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a nighttime flight training exercise in mid-June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
