Pilot completes nighttime flight training

China Military Online) 16:46, July 24, 2025

Pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command returns to the parking apron after completing a nighttime flight training exercise in mid-June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo Jin Hangyu)

A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command guides a J-10 fighter jet to taxi out of the parking apron during a nighttime flight training exercise in mid-June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo Jin Hangyu)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a nighttime flight training exercise in mid-June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

