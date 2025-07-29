Home>>
Vehicle-mounted howitzer spits fire on plateau
(China Military Online) 14:57, July 29, 2025
A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command spits fire at the mock targets during a live-fire shooting training exercise on July 17, 2025, in a bid to test the troops' comprehensive strike effectiveness. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yanyuan)
