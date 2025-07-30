Chinese troops join disaster relief efforts in China's flood-stricken areas

Xinhua) 08:19, July 30, 2025

Members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conduct disaster relief work at night in Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin, July 28, 2025. The Chinese People's Liberation Army, the People's Armed Police Force and local militias have deployed troops to join disaster relief efforts in China's flood-stricken areas.

Recently, persistent heavy rainfall has battered eastern, northern and northeastern China, triggering floods and geological disasters that have resulted in significant casualties and property damage. (Photo by Di Bowen/Xinhua)

Members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the local militia transfer an injured senior citizen in Xiaying Town, Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin, July 29, 2025. The Chinese People's Liberation Army, the People's Armed Police Force and local militias have deployed troops to join disaster relief efforts in China's flood-stricken areas.

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows members of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force transporting supplies to Liulimiao Town of Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2025. The Chinese People's Liberation Army, the People's Armed Police Force and local militias have deployed troops to join disaster relief efforts in China's flood-stricken areas.

Members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army repair a damaged road in Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin, July 28, 2025. The Chinese People's Liberation Army, the People's Armed Police Force and local militias have deployed troops to join disaster relief efforts in China's flood-stricken areas.

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows members of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force building a dike in Miyun District, Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2025. The Chinese People's Liberation Army, the People's Armed Police Force and local militias have deployed troops to join disaster relief efforts in China's flood-stricken areas.

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army arriving to repair damaged roads at a village in Luanping County, Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province, July 29, 2025. The Chinese People's Liberation Army, the People's Armed Police Force and local militias have deployed troops to join disaster relief efforts in China's flood-stricken areas.

