Chinese troops join flood relief operations

Xinhua) 16:51, July 29, 2025

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army, the People's Armed Police Force and local militias have deployed troops to join disaster relief efforts in China's flood-stricken areas.

Recently, persistent heavy rainfall has battered eastern, northern and northeastern China, triggering floods and geological disasters that have resulted in significant casualties and property damage.

The Beijing Corps of the People's Armed Police Force dispatched over 2,000 officers and soldiers to assist with disaster relief operations, evacuating more than 4,100 residents and delivering over 3,000 boxes of relief supplies by Tuesday noon.

