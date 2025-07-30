Y-9 transport aircraft in flight training

China Military Online) 11:08, July 30, 2025

A Y-9 transport aircraft attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy takes off for the designated airspace during a flight training exercise on July 15, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Haojing)

