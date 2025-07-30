Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 08:21, July 30, 2025

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military on Tuesday conducted combat readiness patrols in the surrounding areas of and airspace over the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao, an official statement said.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said that beginning in July, its troops have organized naval and air forces to continuously strengthen patrols and vigilance in these areas, further bolstering maritime and airspace control and management.

The move is aimed at resolutely safeguarding China's sovereignty and security, as well as upholding peace and stability in the South China Sea region, the statement said.

