Home>>
China debuts Army Day MV featuring advanced battle gear
(People's Daily Online) 16:26, July 31, 2025
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will celebrate its 98th founding anniversary on August 1, 2025. China released its Army Day music video, Forging ahead, showcasing a range of main battle equipment, on July 31, 2025.
Related：CCTV to air PLA-themed series from Aug 1
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China identifies burial sites or finds relatives for 7,000 fallen soldiers
- CCTV to air PLA-themed series from Aug 1
- Y-9 transport aircraft in flight training
- Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao
- Chinese troops join disaster relief efforts in China's flood-stricken areas
- Chinese troops join flood relief operations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.