China debuts Army Day MV featuring advanced battle gear

People's Daily Online) 16:26, July 31, 2025

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will celebrate its 98th founding anniversary on August 1, 2025. China released its Army Day music video, Forging ahead, showcasing a range of main battle equipment, on July 31, 2025.

