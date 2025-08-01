China's defense chief reiterates PLA's readiness for national reunification at Army Day reception

Xinhua) 08:28, August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Thursday said that the Chinese military is always ready to pursue the goal of China's complete reunification, pledging resolute efforts to thwart any separatist attempts seeking "Taiwan independence" and foil any military interference by external forces.

Dong made the remarks at a large reception that the Ministry of National Defense held in Beijing to celebrate the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which will be observed on Aug. 1.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Dong said.

On Sept. 3, China will hold a military parade in Beijing's Tian'anmen Square to celebrate the anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Dong said the parade will demonstrate to the Party and the Chinese people that the PLA is a force that safeguards peace and justice, and that excels in military strength.

He also noted that the Chinese military is willing to work with its counterparts in all countries around the world to achieve the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity and the three major global initiatives, address risks and challenges, and build a world with lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness and inclusivity, and a clean and beautiful environment.

