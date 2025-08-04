Footage shows Chinese aircraft carrier Fujian's simulated catapult launch test

(People's Daily App) 16:15, August 04, 2025

China's third aircraft carrier Fujian has successfully completed a simulated catapult launch test, video footage shows. The fourth episode of the Chinese military documentary Forging Ahead, which this clip is part of, is scheduled to air on Monday. The test involving the Fujian, China's first electromagnetic catapult-equipped aircraft carrier, and the J-15T carrier-borne fighter jet marked a major milestone ahead of the upcoming commissioning of the Fujian.

